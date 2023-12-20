Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,126 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 4.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

