Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. York Water makes up about 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in York Water by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Price Performance

NASDAQ YORW opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

