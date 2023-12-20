Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys 66,293 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,293 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRF opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.