Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

