Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

