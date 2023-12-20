Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $102.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

