Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $133.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

