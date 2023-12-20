JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $234,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS JEMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 74,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $975.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.