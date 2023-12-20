JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 1,215,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,782. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

