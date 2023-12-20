JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

