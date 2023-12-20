Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 288,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,464. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

