KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 640,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,106,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Get KE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KE

KE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $22,732,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KE by 6.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.