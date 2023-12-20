Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

