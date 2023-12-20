Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

