Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 16,953 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

HCA stock opened at $269.14 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

