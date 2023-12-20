Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $176.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

