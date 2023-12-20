Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 46,401 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

