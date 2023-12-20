Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $294.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.40. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

