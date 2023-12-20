Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 15,248 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $133.83.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.