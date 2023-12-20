Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 4,412 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana stock opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.71 and a 200-day moving average of $481.20. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

