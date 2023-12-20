Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.86.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

