Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 48,433 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

