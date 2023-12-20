Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.51 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

