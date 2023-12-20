Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.88 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $462.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.57 and a 200-day moving average of $401.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

