Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.