Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

