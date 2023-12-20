Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 22,819 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

