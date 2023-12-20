Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.49 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.