Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

