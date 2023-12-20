Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

