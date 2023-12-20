Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.33 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

