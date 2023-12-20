Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.99 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $228.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

