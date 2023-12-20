Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $4.78 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

