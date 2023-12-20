Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $5.78 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $308.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average is $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

