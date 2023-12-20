Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $386.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.81 and its 200-day moving average is $402.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.