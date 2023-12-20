Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO opened at $390.48 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

