Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,171 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.