Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

