Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EQIX opened at $809.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.22. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86.
Equinix Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
