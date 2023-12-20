Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $809.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.22. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.