Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

