Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 22,328 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,727 shares of company stock worth $3,874,594. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CDNS opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

