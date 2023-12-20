Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $3.85 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

CARR stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

