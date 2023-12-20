Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.