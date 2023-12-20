Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

