Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 222 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

