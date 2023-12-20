Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 576 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USRT opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.