Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

