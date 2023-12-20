Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $335.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

