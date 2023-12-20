Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 30,639 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 3.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $18,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

