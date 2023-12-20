Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 6,103 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.